Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.5 %

FN traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,347. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.19.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

