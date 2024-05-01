Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Declares Dividend of $3.60

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.6041 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.