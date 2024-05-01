Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Increases By 14.7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
FATE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 707,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,357. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
