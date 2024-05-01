Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Increases By 14.7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

FATE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 707,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,357. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

