ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.3 %

ICLR stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average of $284.10. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

