Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,289.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,355,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,306,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Trading Up 4.3 %

Harmonic stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 1,182,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

