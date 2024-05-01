Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Woodward also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $165.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,203. Woodward has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

