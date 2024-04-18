Steph & Co. Reduces Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in ATS were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

