Steph & Co. Sells 1,388 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

