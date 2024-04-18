Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,236 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

