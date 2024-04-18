Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 482,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.