Signet Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,707 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.