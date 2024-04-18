Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $614,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

XMHQ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $103.48. 43,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,672. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

