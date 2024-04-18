Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

