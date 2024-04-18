Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Roku Trading Down 0.4 %

ROKU opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.