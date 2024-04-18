PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PHM traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 296,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

