Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $494,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,196. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

