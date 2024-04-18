Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.19 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,380.37. 214,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,574.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,523.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

