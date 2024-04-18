Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.