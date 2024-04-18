NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $879.00 and last traded at $869.27. Approximately 14,848,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 51,615,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $860.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $840.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.