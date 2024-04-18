Ninety One UK Ltd Has $64.90 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,331 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $64,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,447,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

EDU traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 628,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

