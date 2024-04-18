Ninety One UK Ltd Has $168.68 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $168,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 1,128,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,421. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

