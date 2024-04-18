MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $39,288.94 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars.

