Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 4,590,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,009,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

