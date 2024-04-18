Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 717,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,964. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

