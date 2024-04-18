Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

LVS traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,457,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,945,000 after buying an additional 5,439,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

