Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 753,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average is $281.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

