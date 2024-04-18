Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $159.92. 3,073,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,868. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

