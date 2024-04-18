Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 5.2 %
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.92) on Thursday. Invesco Select UK Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 144.62 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.18 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £104.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,264.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.80.
Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Select UK Equity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.