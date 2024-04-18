Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 5.2 %

LON:IVPU opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.92) on Thursday. Invesco Select UK Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 144.62 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.18 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £104.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,264.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.80.

Get Invesco Select UK Equity alerts:

Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.