8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

