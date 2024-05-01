RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,423.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

