Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Sells 95,783 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($147,987.80).
Centamin Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CEY opened at GBX 119.93 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Centamin plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.20.
Centamin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
