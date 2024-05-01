Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

