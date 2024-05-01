ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) versus GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Head to Head Contrast

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZKH Group and GrowGeneration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.23 billion 1.20 -$43.00 million N/A N/A GrowGeneration $225.88 million 0.81 -$46.50 million ($0.75) -3.99

Analyst Ratings

ZKH Group has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZKH Group and GrowGeneration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrowGeneration 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZKH Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 85.22%. GrowGeneration has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -20.58% -15.60% -11.43%

Summary

ZKH Group beats GrowGeneration on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

