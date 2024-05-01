Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 40.93%.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Down 5.3 %

LEV stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEV

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.