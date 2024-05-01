American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $248.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $226.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.27.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.53. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

