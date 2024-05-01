Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.