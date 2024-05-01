DocGo (DCGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 6.6 %

DCGO opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCGO

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.