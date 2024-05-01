3i Group (LON:III) Insider Jasi Halai Purchases 5 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,866 ($36.00) per share, with a total value of £143.30 ($180.00).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jasi Halai bought 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,438 ($30.62) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($183.75).

3i Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,849 ($35.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 625.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,686.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.67.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

