Corpay (CPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Corpay to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.39 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $302.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Corpay has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

