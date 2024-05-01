Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $726.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $321,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

