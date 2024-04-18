Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Purchases 10,800 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,420.00.

George Salamis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, George Salamis purchased 4,300 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,590.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, George Salamis acquired 2,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE ITR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$101.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

