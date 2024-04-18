Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells C$17,125.00 in Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$17,125.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

