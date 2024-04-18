Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Pietro De Leo Buys 175,000 Shares

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Free Report) insider Pietro De Leo acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,625.00 ($15,241.94).

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 146.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

