Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period.

Shares of UJUN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

