HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.98. 64,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,283. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.