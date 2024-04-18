Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.53.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,104.26. 95,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,884. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,091.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,007.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

