Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells $155,491.52 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $155,491.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,462,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,188,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Getty Images by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Getty Images by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

