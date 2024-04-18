enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $15.74 on Monday. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

