MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$317,552.89 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
TSE MAG opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
