MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$317,552.89 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89.

TSE MAG opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

