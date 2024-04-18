First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 203,897 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.00.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $556.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

