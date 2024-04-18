First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 203,897 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.00.
The company has a market cap of $556.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
